The state minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu, has finally presented herself to the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) headquarters in Kibuli this morning.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga yesterday warned her for snubbing their summons and reportedly going into hiding when called upon to clarify certain additional areas of inquiry in the iron sheets saga.

Enanga said although most of the investigations have been completed, there are still questions arising out of the constant consultations between investigators and the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), which is why they are still summoning suspects.

On Monday, the Anti-Corruption Court sent the state minister for planning, Amos Lugolobi on remand to Luzira prison until Thursday, April 20.

He is the second Cabinet minister to be charged in connection with the alleged diversion and theft of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people in Karamoja.

The first minister to be charged was Karamoja Affair minister, Dr. Mary Goretti Kitutu who was recently granted temporary freedom by court after spending a week in prison