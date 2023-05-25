The hearing of a case against state minister for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu is expected to begin today at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo. The hearing is expected to kick off before Justice Jane Kajuga.

Nandutu who is currently out on bail is accused of dealing with suspect iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja.

Today’s hearing comes a day after Nandutu petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking orders to stop her trial before the Anti-Corruption Court.

In her petition filed yesterday, Nandutu contends that the offense of dealing with suspect property that she is charged with is not well defined as demanded by the constitution.

She also wants court to issue a permanent injunction restraining the DPP from prosecuting her until her petition is heard and determined.

Last month, the journalist-turned-politician was charged and sent to Luzira prison for dealing with suspect property in connection with the Karamoja iron sheets scandal.

After spending close to three weeks at Luzira, Nanduru was released on a Shs10 million cash bail.

Prosecution states that Nandutu, between June and July 2022, at the Office of the Prime Minister’s store in Namanve, and in Kkoka cell, Bulwanyi parish Mukono district, dealt with government property (2,000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 marked “Office of the Prime Minister”.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) also contends that by receiving and holding the said iron sheets, Nandutu had a reason to believe that they were acquired because of loss of public property, an offence under Section 10(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 as amended.

She is among three ministers who have so far been arraigned before courts of law in connection with the alleged diversion of iron sheets meant for vulnerable people of Karamoja.

Others are Dr Mary Gorreti Kitutu (Karamoja Affairs minister) and Amos Lugoloobi (state Minister for finance).