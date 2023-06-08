The trial of Karamoja junior Minister, Agnes Nandutu has flopped for the second time as one of her lawyers is reportedly unwell.

Although all her four lawyers including Caleb Alaka, Ochienge Evans, Charles Wamukota, and Nalera John were present in court on Thursday, they claimed that one of them whom they could not disclose is unwell and were not ready to proceed.

Prosecution has on two occasions produced witnesses ready to proceed but was forced to concede to a short adjournment, saying ill-health cannot be predicted.

Trial Judge, Jane Okuo Kajuga granted the adjourned but ordered the defence team to prepare for the next session slated for June 16, 2023.

Justice Kajuga declined to stay Nandutu’s criminal trial on grounds that Male Mabirizi, the applicant has not demonstrated to her satisfaction that there is a triable issue in his application where he alleges that the minister’s fundamental rights are infringed upon.

Mabirizi wants the trial of ministers in relation to the Karamoja Ironsheet theft stopped until the court rules on earlier applications where he questions the political liability and piecemeal prosecution of culprits.