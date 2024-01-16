By Winnie Watenya

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa has assured all foreign investors who would wish to invest in Energy and Mineral Development in Uganda of all the necessary policies and supportive legislations.

Minister Nankabirwa talked about the energy strategy that was passed by Cabinet to increase the country’s energy among others.

She was speaking at the ongoing East Africa Trade and Business Investment Forum at Serena Hotel in Kampala.

The East African Trade and Investment Forum as part of the ongoing Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit. The forum which is expected to be graced by President Museveni brings together different business communities in the NAM countries.

Over 100 investors are expected to seal investment deals worth Shs378b with Uganda Investment Authority, Private Sector Foundation of Uganda, and, the Uganda Chambers of Commerce and Industry, among.