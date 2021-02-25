By Prossy Kisakye

Internal Affairs minister, Jeje Odong is this afternoon expected to present to Parliament a list of all Ugandans said to have been kidnapped by security agencies during and after the January general elections.

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga yesterday tasked the Odong to present this list saying the continued refusal to make it public is a violation of rights of all these people.

The Speaker’s directive followed a concern raised by Kawempe North MP Latiff Ssebagala, urging her to reign on security agencies that have failed to respond to the presidential directive to publish the list.

Meanwhile, Defence and Veteran Affairs Minister Adolf Mwesige denied knowledge of such a list saying that all the said all persons arrested by security agencies had been handed over to police.

National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, recently released a list of at least 243 people he claims were abducted by the government.

On Twitter, Bobi Wine said his team had hundreds of other names that were still being verified before they could be published.

In the run-up to the January general election a crackdown on government critics by security operations, left scores of people missing after armed groups reportedly picked them up from various places across the country.

Earlier in November at least 54 people were shot dead over two days of street protests following Bobi Wine’s arrest.