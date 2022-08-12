The deputy speaker of parliament Thomas Tayebwa has directed the minister of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries to present before parliament a comprehensive statement on the current food security situation in the country.

It follows concerns from various legislators about hunger in several parts of the country due to failed crop seasons as a result of the prolonged drought.

They argued that this situation has led to the loss of human life and livestock, calling for immediate solutions to save lives.

The deputy speaker now says the minister should come up with a detailed statement on interventions so far undertaken and the way forward to avert the food crisis.