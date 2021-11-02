By Juliet Nalwooga

The Minister for relief, disaster preparedness and refugees, Hilary Onek has threatened to resign in a letter he has written to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja who she accuses of making his docket irrelevant and usurping his office.

In a letter dated October 29th, 2021, Onek contends that from the time of her appointment, his role and that of his deputy as ministers in charge of refugees and disaster management and the lead police makers of refugee and disaster management have been totally seized by her office.

Onek further accuses the prime minister of holding meetings without involving him and also visiting disaster-affected places and visiting refugee settlements without informing his office.

He meanwhile also criticizes her for purging the department of disaster management and taking over the distribution of relief items and causing interdiction of staff without proper investigation.

The ministry of relief disaster preparedness and refugees is under the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).