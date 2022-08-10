The minister of internal affairs Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire has emphasized the need for the registration of individuals and companies.

This comes as Uganda joins other African countries to mark the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Day held every 10th August.

Otafiire says the day is an avenue for realizing universal registration and achieving the country’s strategic national development goals of establishing and maintaining a complete national Identification register further noting that it helps one get recognized.

He also revealed that with the new upgraded national IDs, there is provision for express issuance which will cost only Shs50,000.

The upgraded new IDs are to be issued in 2024 with registration set to start in June next year.