By Prossy Kisakye

The State Minister for Gender and Culture, Peace Mutuuzo, has rejected proposals by the ministry of tourism to license private small museums in the proposed Museums and Monuments Bill, 2022.

Appearing before the tourism, trade and industry committee chaired by Kabweri County David Mugole, she said that private museums should be licensed when they are well developed and are used as public tourism sites.

Mutuuzo said it would be unfair for the tourism ministry to target revenue from private museums which are still in home settings.

The Bill aims at consolidating and reforming the law relating to cultural and national heritage, as well as strengthening administrative structures for effective management of cultural and natural heritage.

It also seeks to provide for classification of museums, and provide for the development, management and maintenance of museums and monuments.