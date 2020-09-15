

By Perez Rumanzi

State Minister for Labour, Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana has been granted bail after spending 10 days in prison.

He’s facing charges ranging from attempted murder, assault, malicious damage to property, and threatening violence, following an incident where he allegedly shot and injured a one Mr Rweiburingi in an election-related brawl.

Ntungamo Magistrate’s Court presided over by Ms Sara Mponye Kolya on Tuesday granted a Shs4 million cash bail to Mr Rukutana and bonded each of his four sureties at a non-cash bail of Shs50 million.

The four sureties include; former Minister for Information Rtd Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, Igara East MP Michael Mawanda, Rubaare businessman Hajji Ali Muteeba and Kampala businessman Mr Robert Bob Kabonero.

“Basing on the cases here quoted, the fear by the state that the accused would interfere with investigations can’t override his civil liberties. All the offenses are personal in nature and the complainants are all from one village, the state has been given enough time to investigate. For me the sureties presented are all substantial,” Ms Kolya ruled.

Court also ordered Mr Rukutana deposit his passport in court, and not reach near or interact with the complainants until investigations are complete.

On September 7, Mr Rukutana appeared for the second time in Ntungamo court and applied for bail. However, the presiding Magistrate Ms Kolya could not grant it at the time and instead remanded him to Kitalya Prison in Wakiso District.

