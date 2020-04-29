Minister of State for Labor, Employment and Industrial Relations Mwesigwa Rukatana has lashed out at his political rivals for pressuring him to show accountability for the Shs20m provided by parliament to facilitate the fight against COVID-19 in their constituencies.

In an interview, after donating medical equipment to Ntungamo District COVID-19 task force, Rukutana said he had already used about Shs100m of his personal earnings to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that, while it is true the said money had been wired to the MPs’ accounts, he had not yet touched it because the three NRM MPs from Ntungamo District have agreed to use the Shs20m only after the case is cleared in court.

He says that after the court ruling, they will sit with the district task force to plan for it.