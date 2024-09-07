By Robert Muhereza

Kisoro Woman Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Defence, Sarah Mateke, has passed away.

Her father, Philemon Mateke, a former Minister of State for Regional Affairs, confirmed that she died from a heart attack.

He stated that she passed away while being transported to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

In a message posted on September 7, 2024 (Twitter/X), the Minister of Information and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, said that funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

“Am sad to announce the death of Hon Sarah Mateke, Woman MP, Kisoro District and Minister of state for Defence, Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs. May the good Lord comfort the family and rest her soul in eternal peace. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” Baryomunsi’s post reads. Read more