By Benjamin Jumbe

The minister for agriculture, animal industry and fisheries Vincent Ssempija has denied allegations that he took animals from the National Animal Genetic Research Centre and Data Bank.

The minister was defending himself in parliament against allegations that he took breeding cows from Lusenke stock farm.

The minister said neither did he influence the centre to give him the 15 cows nor did he take breeding animals.

He says the animals given were a donation for a public event and were castrated bulls which were not used in breeding.