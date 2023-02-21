The Minister of defense and veterans affairs Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja dragged Kalungu West MP Francis Katabaazi Katongole to court for failure to pay him costs on allegations that he won the vote recount.

Through his lawyers M/s Ntegyerreize, Ingura & Musiimenta Advocates, Mr Ssempijja filed a bill of costs of Shs 94,302,500 demanding that he is paid that money so that he also pays his lawyers who were defending him in the matter.

In January 2021, Minister Ssempijja ran to court challenging the victory of NUP’s Katabaazi and sought a vote recount which court presided over by his worship Charles Yeteise granted.

Ssempijja alleged that his polling agents were dismissed from 36 polling stations, which gave the chance to his political rival to rig the election.

After the court declared a recount, it was realised that a ballot box at St Jude Primary School polling station was tampered with and the court declared Katabaazi the winner.