The Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Mr. Frank Tumwebaze, paid a visit to the farm of State Minister for Microfinance and Small Enterprises, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, in Kyotera on Thursday.

What began as a casual visit quickly turned into an inspirational experience for Hon. Tumwebaze. He commended Mr Kasolo for his dedication and success as a large-scale coffee farmer.

“I congratulate my friend and colleague Hon Haruna Kasolo on being a hard worker and successful coffee farmer on a large scale,” Mr Tumwebaze said. He went on to say that Kasolo’s 200-acre farm not only produces coffee but also intercrops with bananas, which is a testament to his excellent agricultural practices.

Hon. Tumwebaze lauded Hon. Kasolo as a role model and an inspiring leader in his community. He also expressed appreciation for Hon. Kasolo’s choice of a profitable enterprise and his efforts to encourage others in his community to follow suit.

Leading Coffee Producer

It’s no secret that Masaka and Kyotera are among the leading coffee-growing regions in Uganda, and Mr Kasolo stands out as one of Kyotera’s top coffee producers.

Fighting poverty through enterprise

Beyond his agricultural endeavors, Hon. Kasolo, as State Minister, has spearheaded several initiatives to help young people overcome poverty. One of the initiatives is the Emyooga program, a Presidential Initiative on Wealth and Job Creation.

Additionally, Hon. Kasolo’s Kasolo Foundation has equipped numerous youths in Kyotera and Masaka with vocational skills, enabling them to become self-employed in fields like piggery, carpentry, and farming.