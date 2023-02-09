The State Minister of Gender and Cultural Affairs, Peace Mutuuzo has implored the Ministry of Education to incorporate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) issues in the school curriculum.

She made the remarks at the national commemoration of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation in Kampala under the theme; Partnering with men and boys to transform social and gender norms to end FGM.

She said this will help learners, especially girls be aware of the dangers of FGM at an early stage to help government eliminate the vice easily.

Meanwhile, Mutuuzo revealed government’s plan to establish radio stations in areas where FGM is escalating in order to get information about where the practice is about to occur and also sensitize the communities about its impact.

The practice is still prevalent in Karamoja and Sebei sub-regions.