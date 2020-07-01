

By Abubaker Kirunda

The State Minister for Local government Jenifer Namuyangu has cautioned leaders in the newly created cities against evicting residents under the guise of development.

Speaking during the official commissioning of the seven cities that become operational today, at a function held in Jinja, Namuyangu said sitting residents of these cities should be part of the city developments.

She says in cases where the urban authorizes want modern structures like kiosks in the city, owners of the old ones have to improve them rather than being subjected eviction.

Namuyangu adds that these cities have not been created for mistreatment of residents but for development of the entire country.

She also warns residents of the newly commissioned cities against littering the streets to ensure good hygiene and prevention of disease outbreaks.

The new cities operationalized today are Mbarara, Arua, Fortportal, Gulu, Jinja, Mbale and Masaka.

The others are Hoima in 2021, Entebbe and Lira Cities which take effect on July 1st 2022.

While Moroto, Nakasongola, Soroti, Kabale and Wakiso Cities take effect July 2st 2023.