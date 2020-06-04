The minister of Kampala metropolitan affairs Betty Amongi, has warned all taxi and bus operators who have not registered with the city’s governing body KCCA and transport ministry not to drive to the city today.

Today, commuter taxis and buses return on the road after a two months ban.

However, according to the minister, it is only registered vehicles which will be allowed to operate.

By yesterday the two authorities had registered a total of 1500 Commuter taxis and 300 buses out of the 1000 a bid to regulate operations of the industry.

Of these, about 500 taxis have registered to operate upcountry destinations across the country.

Amongi asks all drivers to go Kitante primary school and old Kampala playground for registration in order to be allocated route charts, parks, stages and colors

The Registration process is ongoing till June 30th.