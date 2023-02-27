The State House Anti- Corruption Unit is today set to start taking statements from all cabinet ministers and top government officials who benefitted from the iron sheets bonanza from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The ministers are expected to explain how they accessed the relief items, what they used them for, and whether they were entitled to get them.

Among those expected to record statements are finance minister Matia Kasaija, Karamoja Affairs minister Gorreti Kitutu, and First Deputy Prime Minister and minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga.

Others are state minister for Karamoja affairs Agnes Nandutu as well as Moroto and Nakaseke Chief Administrative Officers

The investigations follow the arrest of Kitutu’s mother, brother, and nephew who were found selling iron sheets which were relief items meant for Karamoja.

The Inspectorate of government last week also revealed that it was investigating all government officials who were involved in the saga, which has since drawn a lot of public backlash.