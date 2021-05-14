By Benjamin Jumbe

Ministers and government officials who violate traffic rules and misuse sirens must be brought to order.

The remark has been made by the minister of works and transport Gen Katumba Wamala following repeated concerns over reckless driving by some ministers and officials in government vehicles.

Addressing the media ahead of the 6thUN Global Road Safety Week, the minister revealed that he had already contacted the Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola and the Police Acting Director Traffic and Road Safety Lawrence Niwabiine to address the issue of siren misuse.

Niwabiine had recently directed all unauthorized private cars with sirens to have them removed, which is yet to be done.

The 6th UN Global Road Safety Week 2021 due to run from 17th to 23rd May 2021 will be under the theme “Streets for Life #Love 30″