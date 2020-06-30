

By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has confirmed 19 new covid-19 cases from 2,170 samples tested yesterday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Uganda to 889.

According to the Director General Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, eleven of the confirmed cases are passengers who just returned from Afghanistan and were in quarantine at the time of the tests.

While seven of the confirmed cases are from Amuru district and one is from Kyotera district, all of them contacts to previously confirmed cases.

To date Uganda has registered a total of 819 Covid-19 recoveries and no related death.