

By Shamim Nateebwa

The Ministry of Health has announced 23 new covid19 cases from 2219 samples tested yesterday.

All the confirmed cases are Ugandans, bringing the total national tally of covid19 in Uganda to 797.

The director general health services Doctor Henry Mwebesa says 5 cases were among 1308 samples tested from points of entry while 18 were among samples of alerts and contacts.

Doctor Mwebesa says five of the confirmed cases are truck drivers, three arrived from Kenya via Malaba while the other two arrived via Elegu and Bunagana points of entry.

A total of 13 foreign truck drivers, 8kenyans, 2 Tanzanians, 1 Burundian, 1Eritrean and 1Rwandan who tested positive for covid19 were handed over to their respective country of origin.

To date Uganda has registered a total of 699 covid 19 recoveries and no related death.