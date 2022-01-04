By Benjamin Jumbe

The Ministry of education and sports has cautioned schools across the country over exorbitant charges.

It comes days to the official reopening of schools after nearly 2 years of closure due to the covid 19 pandemic.

Speaking at the National ‘safe back to school’ Symposium in Kampala, the state minister for education and sports Dennis Hamson Obua said policy guidelines were issued over the matter and the general principle is that government does not expect variation in fees.

He challenges both public and private schools to internalize the policy directive issued over the matter and ensure compliance warning of possible administrative sanctions for those who will violate them.