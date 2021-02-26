Damali Mukhaye

The ministry of education has asked education institutions across the country to adhere to the recommended reopening dates as they prepare to reopen for their learner’s next week on March 1st in a staggered manner.

Speaking at state house Entebbe at the release of 2020 final semester examination results of Uganda nurses and midwives, the ministry’s Permanent secretary Alex Kakooza says that continuing students studying Nursing and midwifery are all slated to report on March 1st while the first year students in this category will report on 15th March.

He says all institutions should adhere to the recommended reopening dates issued by the ministry of education and ensure that they observe standard operating procedures issued by government.