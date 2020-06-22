The minister of health Dr Jane Ruth Acheng, has clarified that not all funds donated to the country during the covid-19 pandemic is meant for health sector.

Addressing the country last evening Acheng said many donors have posted different amounts of money donated to the country which many Ugandans have mistakenly taken as funds for the ministry to fight COVID-19 yet some are meant for other sectors.

This has led to increased demand for accountability for the donated funds from the various stakeholders

Yesterday the permanent secretary of the ministry Diana Atwine said since March, they have only received over shs199 bn to fight the pandemic.

Meanwhile the ministry officials re-emphasized the importance of use of masks at all times while going to public places and observing other set guidelines to stem the spread of coronavirus.