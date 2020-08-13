

By Benjamin Jumbe

Ministry of gender labor and social development is undertaking mapping of most vulnerable informal workers affected by COVID 19

President Museveni in his last address on COVID 19 said government was to register groups of people affected by the COVID 19 lockdown with a view of finding ways to support them

The minister of Gender Frank Tumwebaze said the mapping exercise is being conducted in partnership with UN agencies and ministry of education

He expresses hope that soon the exercise will be completed with results to be forwarded to cabinet for further guidance.