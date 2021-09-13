By Prossy Kisakye

The ministry of education is this morning kicking off training sessions for surveillance officers on covid-19 in schools as they await for the president to announce the reopening of schools.

The ministry’s spokesperson Dr Dennis Mugimba, says that after training, the teams will be dispatched across the country in different local governments to equip school administrators with key tools to guard against covid19.

He says in the first wave of covid-19, the ministry was challenged with the school heads withholding information about the covid-19 positive cases.

He however warns failure by schools to report covid-19 cases will lead to another closure.

Learners between Primary one and three have spent at least two years without stepping foot in class.

The president has since pegged the reopening of schools to immunised Teachers.