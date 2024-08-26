The Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development on Monday, August 26, 2024, launched the 8th land awareness week in ten districts of the Busoga Sub-region.

The event, taking place under the theme “Promoting land rights and land use for inclusiveness and sustainable development,” began with a march through Iganga Town. The week-long initiative, scheduled from August 26 to 30, 2024, will cover Namutumba, Iganga, Bugiri, Mayuge, Buyende, Kaliro, Jinja, Luuka, Bugweri, and Namayingo.

The primary goal of the Land Awareness Week is to enhance the capacity of local communities, including women, men, youth, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), and vulnerable groups, to effectively engage in land governance. The Ministry also aims to strengthen Local Governments, land management bodies, civil society organizations, and other relevant stakeholders for improved land administration, management, and environmental conservation.

To achieve these objectives, the Ministry will disseminate information on land policies and regulations, raise awareness, conduct dialogues, and address regional and national issues related to land rights and environmental protection.