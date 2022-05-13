By Benjamin Jumbe

The ministry of works and transport has lifted the suspension of link bus company operations.

The ministry had put a suspension on the company’s operations on 4th May following the fatal accident which claimed 21 lives along the Kampala Fort Portal highway.

Addressing journalists at the media center, the works minister Gen Katumba Wamala said the decision to lift the suspension follows adequate measures taken by the link bus company to address challenges and improve safety.

He however says only verified buses will be allowed on the road for now.

The minister further revealed that findings from the investigation conducted following the accident blamed it on poor human judgment on the part of the bus driver.