By Mike Sebalu

The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities has dispatched teams to different local governments to establish different tourism sites.

This is in respect to Parliament’s request to include an updated schedule of all tourist sites in the Museum and Monument Bill that was passed recently.

However, Parliament resolved to have an updated schedule later after being presented by the State Minister of Tourism, Martin Mugarra Bahinduka as a statutory Instrument.

Among the local government to be visited include; Wakiso, Mpigi, Luweero, Nakaseke, Nakasongola, Kiboga, Butambala, and Mukono districts.

Speaking to KFM, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Doreen Katusiime said the teams will also establish whether these sites are still protected.

Over 600 tourism sites have so far been earmarked across the country as government seeks to understand their fate as it designs plans to have them protected and promoted for both domestic and international tourism