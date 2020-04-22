By Benjamin Jumbe

Ministry of agriculture and fisheries has issued guidelines on the management of livestock during the lockdown.

According to the guidelines, all animals for slaughter must be given enough space while being transported and must be moved only at night during this COVID 19 lockdown.

While addressing journalists at the media centre, the state minister for agriculture and animal industry, Bright Rwamirama said the guidelines have been issued to ensure safe livestock products for human consumption.

He adds that all animals for slaughter must be acquired directly from the farms since animal markets were closed and veterinary officers should issue movement permits from the respective farms to the abattoirs.

The minister further adds that all animal handlers from loading to the point of sale must wear appropriate personal protective equipment, and wash their hands with water and soap.