By Benjamin Jumbe

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries is set to dredge Lake Kyoga.

This comes at a time Kyoga like Lake Victoria is infested with a water weed or floating landmass.

The ministry’s permanent secretary Pius Wakabi Wasajja says the process had been halted to allow a study on the effect of the floating islands on the lakes.

He says this has been concluded and recommendations made and the exercise will resume soon.

The PS says, working together with other stakeholders, the ministry is now undertaking surveillance and monitoring on Lake Kyoga to ascertain the current abundance and distribution of weed mats with the aim of unblocking and dredging the lake in the near future.