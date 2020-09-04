By Damali Mukhaye

The government through the ministry of education has embarked on the process of reviewing the curriculum for Technical Vocation Education Training (TVET) in a bid to implement the 2019 TVET policy.

The assistant commissioner policy, in the ministry of education, Brighton Barugahare tells KFM that they are going to come up with programmes that are demand driven in the labour markets and some courses whose skills are no longer required by employers will be phased out.

Barugahare says once the list of those approved is completed, it will be shared with all the TVET institutions across the country and the general public.