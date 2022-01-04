By Damalie Mukhaye

The Ministry of Education has made a U-turn and approved a one year abridged curriculum that will be used to teach learners across the country when schools reopen next week.

Sources in the Ministry of education say the approved curriculum will be implemented within a period of one year, considering the content the learners did not learn before lockdown and the content they are slated to study in the current class.

According to the sources, for instance, the abridged curriculum will consider the content the pupil might not have learnt in P4 due to the pandemic and merge it with the content of P5.

Training of teachers is slated to kick off today.

The Ministry of education spokesperson, Dr Denis Mugimba confirmed that the Ministry has approved the abridged curriculum saying it is to be helpful in designing of remedial lessons.