By Damali Mukhaye

The Ministry of education has released the schools’ calendar, saying that all learners from pre-primary, primary, and secondary levels will report for schools on 10th January 2022.

Releasing the calendar at Kololo, The Minister of Education, and Janet Kataha Museveni says that the first term shall operate for fourteen weeks from Monday, 10th of January 2022 until Friday, 15th of April 2022 followed by a holiday of three weeks.

She says that the second term opens for fourteen weeks from Monday, 09th May 2022 until Friday, 19th of August 2022 followed by a holiday of three weeks.

She adds that the third term shall start on Monday, 05th September 2022 to Friday, 09th December 2022 followed by a holiday of seven weeks till Monday, 29th January 2023.

According to Ms Museveni, the Uganda National Examination Board shall release its calendar for the end-of-cycle examinations to be conducted in 2022 and when candidates shall be registered now that the school re-opening calendar has been defined.