The Ministry of Education has signed a Shs4.7 billion contract with MFI document solutions LTD to equip 4 Technical institutions and centres of excellence with ICT teaching equipment

Signing the contract this morning at their offices in Kampala, the ministry of education permanent secretary Alex Kakooza says the project is intended to enhance ICT teaching in tertiary institutions.

The commissioner Business, Technical and vocational education training Safina Museene says the equipment is slated to be delivered in 3 weeks’ time will see an improvement in online learning given the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

She says that at THE moment, the government is trying to restrict face to face interaction of people hence this equipment will close this gap and have teachers and learners interacting virtually.

The four institutions that are going to be equipped include Lira, Elgon, Bushenyi and Bukalasa as part of the 78 million Dollar (Shs4.7b) Skills Development Project funded by the World Bank.