The Ministry of Education and Sports is considering adjusting the academic calendar to accommodate the new presidential directive.

The announcement by the minister of State for Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo to Parliament comes shortly after the President extended the Covid-19 lock down by 21 days to May 5 2020.

Muyingo says that the directive has a direct bearing on earlier projections of the ministry and that parents should be willing to comply with adjustments.

Earlier the ministry had revealed that if all goes well, schools would reopen for the new term on 27th April, 2020.