By Damali Mukhaye

The ministry of education has started implementation of the technical vocational education training (TVET) policy that will see a number of reforms in the sector.

Speaking during the opening of the TVET policy implementation workshop at UMA showground, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Alex Kakooza, said President Museveni in 2012 launched the Skilling Uganda strategy to promote demand driven skills.

He however says the ministry could not implement the strategy because they did not have a policy. He now reveals that the ministry has finalized the policy to be presented to cabinet for approval before being tabled to Parliament.

He says that once passed, a highly skilled labour force will be produced, ready to be employed or employ themselves.