

The ministry of education and sports is working to develop a framework to facilitate learning, without leaving anyone behind.

The ministry admits that the learning platforms applied during the coivid-19 lockdown were not inclusive.

Jonathan Kamwana, the commissioner teacher instructor and training in the ministry says the new framework being worked upon will ensure continuous learning for all and assessment.

He said that consultations are underway with stakeholders on the digital agenda, to be used in hard times

In her message, Rosa Malango, the UN resident coordinator has commended teachers and parents who have continued to reach out to students to keep learning.