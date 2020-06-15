By Benjamin Jumbe

The ministry of finance is today set to start reviewing and re-aligning the budget for financial year 2020/202.

The move is meant to mitigate the impact of covid-19 whose cases in Uganda are almost hitting the 700 mark.

The review exercise comes a few days after the finance minister Matia Kasaija presented the 45.5 trillion shilling budget.

Speaking to KFM, economist and policy analyst Ramathan Ggoobi says the entire budget requires review so resources are reallocated to productive sectors to concentrate on development.

Ggoobi says some of the areas that need to be looked at critically to raise funds for the much desired economic stimulus include diplomatic travels and expenses within the presidency.

The meetings that run till Wednesday are to be attended by the chief coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, Chief Executive Officers and heads of government agencies.

The sectors to be tackled today are agriculture, water and environment, Lands, trade, tourism and gender.