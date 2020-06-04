By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has announced 15 new COVID-19 cases putting the total of confirmed cases in Uganda at 522.

In a statement, the Acting Director General of Health Services Dr Charles Olaro says 9 of these were from contacts of previously confirmed cases.

3 are from Amuru, 2 from Kyotera, 1 from Buikwe, 1 from Nakaseke, 1 from Lira and 1 from Kampala districts.

While 4 are truck drivers who arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula border and 2 were truck drivers from Busia.

Additionally, 33 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their country of origin.

Even with the partial easing of the coronavirus containment measures, the ministry of health continues to encourage member of the public to maintain social distancing and regular washing of hands and wear face masks at all times.