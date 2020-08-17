

By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has called for continued vigilance among members of the public in observing the set health guidelines meant to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus.

It comes as Kampala continues to register more community infections.

The ministry of health yesterday announced that Kampala had 30 out of 66 covid19 cases registered on the 15th of August that brought the cumulative confirmed cases in Uganda to 1500.

The director General Health services in the ministry Dr Henry Mwebesa says the direction the pandemic from now shall be determined by the conduct of the Ugandan population.

The new cases comprised 53 alerts, 11 contacts of previous confirmed cases and 2 returnees.

Of the 11 contacts to previously confirmed cases 9 were from Kampala, 2 from Namisindwa and Nakaseke.