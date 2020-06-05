By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has announced 35 new COVID-19 cases from 2,267samples tested yesterday.

According to a statement released from the acting director-general health services, Dr Charles Olaro, all confirmed cases are of Ugandans.

15 of the new cases are from 1412 samples from points of entry while 20 were from 855 samples of contacts and alerts.

Currently, Uganda has 557 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Additionally, 31 truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19, 18 of whom are Kenyans, 7 Tanzanians, 4 Congolese and 2 Burundians have been handed back to their respective countries of origin.

To date, Uganda has a total of 82 covid19 recoveries and no COVID-19 related death.