

By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health is this week set to roll out the 3rd phase of it Mosquito net distribution campaign to more districts across the country.

According to the state minister for health Moriku Kaducu, this will kick off on 15th October running until 5th November.

She says the exercise will cover 39 districts including Mityana, Masaka, Butambala, Iganga, Luweero, Kalungu and Masindi among others.

Kaducu adds that phase 2 of the campaign that started in August saw a total of 28 districts mainly in Western Uganda covered, while the 1st one covered 25 districts in the Northern and Easter regions.

The government “Under the Net” campaign targets to have over 26.5 million insecticide treated mosquito nets distributed countrywide.