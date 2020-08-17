

By Shamim Nateebwa

Lack of supplies from manufacturers has undermined the ministry of health’s efforts to deliver face masks to Kigezi area on time.

This comes after Leaders in border districts in the Kigezi region led by Rubanda District Health Officer Doctor Abdon Birungi raised concern over the ministry’s failure to deliver face masks to the area which is close to Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the ministry of Health Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona, the delay is as a result of lack of supplies from the manufacturers, adding that as long as masks are available, all the targeted districts will get.

Although the Ministry of Health had earlier indicated that all border districts would have masks by the end of June, in Western Uganda the masks were only distributed in Rukungiri and Kabale with Kanungu, Rukiga, Kisoro, Rubanda and Rubirizi yet to receive.

The area leaders now say that the absence of masks is hinderingtheir efforts to enforce COVID-19 control guidelines with locals now using this as an excuse for ignoring government guidelines on COVID.