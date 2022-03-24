By Ritah Kemigisa

A concerned citizen and lawyer Michael Aboneka has petitioned the ministry of works and transport demanding street lights on the Kampala-Entebbe expressway and Kampala Northern Bypass.

In his petition, Aboneka says the two highways are engulfed in darkness as they have no streetlights, adding that this is dangerous to motorists and road users and has contributed to insecurity and criminality.

Aboneka has now urged the ministry to urgently provide the streetlights on the two highways for the safety of Ugandans and all road users who painfully pay a road toll each time they use the Entebbe expressway.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA has since collected Sh2.5 billion in the first month of tolling the Kampala-Entebbe expressway.

The tolling exercise commenced on January 8, 2022.