By Ritah Kemigisa

The ministry of gender, Labour and social development has appealed to members of the local community who feel they should have been included in the category of vulnerable people but were left out to remain calm and wait for other all-inclusive social protection programs.

This follows calls from numerous groups of people to be included on the lists of covid relief cash beneficiaries.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary Aggrey Kibenge tells KFM that this was only an emergency intervention that did not target all Ugandans, but a few groups in urban areas whose livelihood was directly affected by the lockdown.

He adds that they are aware that all Ugandans have been affected by the covid-19 pandemic but government is currently unable to reach everyone at the same time.

He thus promises that even after the lockdown, government will continue with its social protection programs to ensure the well-being of as many Ugandans as possible.

The digital disbursement of the Shs 100,000 to the over 500,000 households ended on Friday last week but for those whose data was rejected due to inconsistencies in NINs and mobile numbers, payments shall be made manually using the mobile facility of Post Bank after re-verification by the Town Clerks.

Data of over 174,000 would-be beneficiaries was rejected by the ministry and sent back to the Town Clerks for further scrutiny.