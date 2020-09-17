By Elizabeth Kamurungi

The ministry of Health has received 100 Abbott m-Pima Point of Care Machines that will be used to intensify testing of HIV in infants born of mothers living with HIV.

Speaking at the handover, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwiine said this will drive the goal towards eliminating mother-to-child transmission, even as the country battles with the Coronavirus pandemic.

The machines worth shs11bn, are a donation by Abbott- a United States based Health Company dealing in in diagnostics and medical devices and were handed over by Hassan Ssegujja, the Country manager Abbott at the Ministry Headquarters.