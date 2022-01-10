By Juliet Nalwooga

The Ministry of Education and Sports has revealed that so far over 250 master trainers have been recruited to traverse the country, re-orienting teachers about the new curriculum.

To enable teachers prepare for teaching upon reopening, the Ministry of Education introduced an abridged curriculum to speed up the learning process by allowing learners to complete the work that they should have covered in the previous and current academic years in a shortened timeframe.

Mugimba explains that this only affects learners in continuing classes NOT entry classes like P.1, S.1 and S.5.

He says they will use the first two weeks of the re-opening to assess the numbers of both teachers and learners who would have returned for school to decide on a better way forward.



According to Grace Baguma, the Executive Director of the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC), the curriculum is out, and will be published on relevant websites for teachers to easily access it.