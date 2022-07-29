The Ministry of education has spoken out on the plan by private schools to hike school fees next term.

Private school owners yesterday revealed plans to increase fees for the third term to cater for the high cost of food and other essential commodities.

However, the spokesperson of the Ministry of education, Dr Denis Mugimba said the ministry has not yet approved any fees increment.

According to Dr. Mugimba, school owners know the criteria for increasing fees and are aware that it cannot be decided on by a group but rather on a case-by-case basis depending on circumstances and need.

He explains that each school is supposed to submit the request to have their fees hiked at an individual level, not as an omnibus.

Schools across the country, both government and private, have proposed early closure of the second term over rising food prices and are now unable to sustain their learners for the remaining two weeks.